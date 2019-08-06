Article 370 scrapped: Political parties, Tamilian organisations protest in Chennai

Various political parties protested against scrapping of Article 370 in Chennai today. Several Tamil organisations also accompanied them while they were marching towards the Raj Bhavan to mark their protest. Parties including Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and various other organisations participated in the protest. The Central government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature.