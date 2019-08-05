Article 370 scrapped: PDP MPs disrespect Constitution in Parliament

Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protested in Parliament premises on Monday. They were revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir moved by Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked PDP MPS to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the Constitution. Mir Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest. While speaking to mediaperons, Laway said, "They divided JandK into 3 parts just like the way India divide."