Article 370 scrapped: It's not Indian democracy we cherished for decades, says Tharoor

While speaking to ANI on Monday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on resolution to revoke Article370 said, "This is not the Indian democracy we have cherished for more than 7 decades. The assurances that successive rulers of India including those of BJP have given people and leaders of Kashmir and the international community now stand torn into shreds." Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha.