Article 370 scrapped: BJP trying to create another Palestine, says CPI MP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah passed resolution in the parliament to scrap Article 370 of the Indian constitution that grants special status to the state. Opposing this move Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP TK Rangarajan said, "It's black day. You didn't consult people of J-K-Ladakh. You dissolved assembly; you don't want to hold any election. You have taken another 35000 Army people there. You're creating another Palestine."