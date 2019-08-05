Article 370 scrapped: BJP has murdered the constitution, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced in the Parliament to repeal Article 370 of the constitution that grants special status to the state. Opposing to the Home Minister's announcement, Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that BJP has murdered the Constitution of India. The Congress leader also condemned the MPs who attempted to tear the Constitution and asserted that his party stands by the constitution of India. In a move that will have massive repercussions for Kashmir, the Centre today has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to the state