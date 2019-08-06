Article 370 scrapped: Akhilesh Yadav questions Govt's stance on PoK

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday opposed scrapping of Article 370 that provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Lambasting Prime Minister Modi-led government, he said that Centre has worked for 20 crore people not for 110 crore people. Yadav also asked a question to Home Minister Amit Shah that Pakistan occupied Kashmir is a part of India or not? "We are with the country. But now my question is about the status of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Government should answer this," said Yadav. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the parliament to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to the state.