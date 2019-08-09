'As Article 370 has been revoked, we can now bring daughter-in-laws from J-K': CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sparked a controversy by saying that after the abrogation of Article 370 daughter-in-laws can be brought from Kashmir, apparently for marriage. While addressing a public gathering in Fatehabad, CM said, "Nowadays people are saying that path to Kashmir has been cleared. Now we can bring daughter-in-laws from Kashmir." He made this statement while talking about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana, a campaign of the Government of India that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls in India.