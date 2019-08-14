Article 370 was revoked in both Houses of Parliament and 2/3rd of members supported this move: PM Modi

While addressing the nation in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We do not believe in creating problems or dragging them. In less than 70 days of our new government, Article 370 was revoked, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this move." "The old system in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh led to corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities. The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept this?," he added. This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.