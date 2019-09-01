Article 370: Last nail in coffin of terrorism has been laid, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Health and Wellness Centre in Dadra and Nagar Haveli's Silvassa on Sep 01. While addressing the gathering Shah said, "With the abrogation of Article 370, the road of development has opened in Jammu and Kashmir, the last nail in the coffin of terrorism has been laid, and the task of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India has been done. Everybody is with the government on this decision but some people are opposing it too."