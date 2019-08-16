Article 370 India's internal matter, says Syed Akbaruddin at UNSC

While addressing a press conference at the UNSC, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nation, Syed Akbaruddin on Friday said, "Our national position was and remains that matter related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is entirely an internal matter of India." "These have no external ramifications, the recent decisions taken by the government of India and our legislative bodies are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, social economic development is enhance for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he added. India's statement came after China expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, saying that it was "serious and dangerous".