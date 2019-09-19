Article 370: Decision is to bring out people of JandK from violence, terrorism, says PM Modi

While addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Nashik on September 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We had promised that we will make new efforts to curb the problems in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Today, I can say with satisfaction that the country has started walking towards fulfilling those dreams. Implementation of India's constitution in totality in Jammu-Kashmir wasn't the decision of a government alone, it's the disclosure of sentiments of 130 crore Indians. This decision is to bring out people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from violence, terrorism, separatism, corruption."