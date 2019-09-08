Article 370 abrogation among 'big decisions' in 100 days of Modi 2.0: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, on Sep 08 saoid that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in its second term has taken big decision during their first 100 days. "The biggest decision taken was regarding Article 370, 35A, and formation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It's been 35 days and only a few minor incidents have taken place. Situation returning to normalcy," said Prakash Javadekar. One of the important aspectd of the decision to revoke Article 370 is that Pakistan knocked several doors including that of the United Nations, but the entire world stood with India, he further added.Javadekar also launched a book named 'Jan connect' before starting the press conference on completion of 100 Days of the government.