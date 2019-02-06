Art, music have no boundaries: Sona Mohapatra

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra believes that art and music have no boundaries and says the Hindi film industry takes Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs to recreate in every Bollywood album.

"Film industry takes Nusrat Saab's songs to recreate in every Bollywood album and India will listen to him and his songs sung by every other singer but the soldiers in the border card will come up if I say that art and music have no boundaries. My father was in the forces for 35 years," Sona tweeted on Wednesday.

The singer commented on Twitter after a social media user shared a copy of her interview, and called her "petty and narrow-minded" for not recognising the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

Another came in support of Sona and wrote: "People from other side of the border were once Indians. Fifty per cent speak Punjabi and travel to meet their families in India... No doubt India always stands against terror. But art shall not die because of this."

The singer replied: "Pakistan as a state has oppressed and virtually wiped out their minorities. Their own artistes aren't safe too. Amjad Sabri the Sufi Qawwal amongst others who spread the message of love have been brutally murdered in broad daylight. India cannot become like that. Should not."

The "Ambarsariya" songstress signed off by saying that "lets not confuse a state's policy and politics with its people".

The singer's interaction was in reference to how in 2016, Indian film associations placed an unofficial 'ban' on Pakistani talent from working in the country. Pakistani talents such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar did a few Bollywood films before the controversy.

--IANS

dc/nn/bg