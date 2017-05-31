Arsene Wenger signs 2-year extension: Redemption beckons for the one man who truly cares about Arsenal

It's official.

ArsÃ¨ne Wenger will stay on for another two years as manager of Arsenal Football Club. And before we get into the pros and cons of this move, it's instructive to revisit the words of team captain delivered moments after the final whistle of the season " the whistle that confirmed Arsenal would be FA Cup champions for the third time in four seasons. Per Mertesacker was, along with Wenger, probably the most polarising figure throughout the 2016-2017 campaign, despite injury preventing him from making more than two appearances " one as a substitute in the last league match of the season and the second in the FA Cup final as part of a 3-4-3 formation in which he, by his own admission, had never played before. The 6'6" defender was criticised by sections of the media as well as Arsenal supporters, who questioned if he was good enough to stay on the club's payroll and were then incensed when he got a year's contract extension in January.

"Not bad, isn't it?" seethed Mertesacker through gritted teeth. He repeated himself for good measure.

Aside from being a barely-concealed swipe at the British media's carnivorous treatment of Wenger and the club at large all season long, it was also a damning indictment of the repeated questions asked by members of the press about the manager's future. Never mind the result that was little more than a mere caveat in post-match analyses for mediapersons who would much rather play the role of MMA referees, constantly enquiring, "Do you give up?"

And despite being beaten, bruised and groggy, he refused to tap out; and only gave his answer, albeit unofficially, on Tuesday evening, with the official announcement coming on Wednesday.

***

The 21-year-old (and counting) Wenger era that saw the world " or significant sections of it, anyway " go from 'ArsÃ¨ne who?' to 'ArsÃ¨ne whooo!' and all the way to this season where 'ArsÃ¨ne No!' swiftly turned to 'ArsÃ¨ne Go!' has arguably been the most eventful in the club's history.

On 22 September, 1996 " a month shy of his 46th birthday, a scrawny bespectacled and endearingly awkward Wenger was unveiled to the world as the successor to manager Bruce Rioch, who was dismissed after a year in charge. The manager of Nancy and AS Monaco in France, and Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan was a strange appointment for a club that was reportedly turned down by Alex Ferguson (before the 'Sir' part was tacked onto his name). Most people wondered what he even knew about the rough-and-tumble world of English football. Even his successor Rioch had one major contribution to his name, which was the acquisition of a certain Dutch aviophobic forward who was an exponent of Total Football by the name of Dennis Bergkamp. Would Wenger even manage that?

This is a good point at which to turn back the clock, because in the years since his appointment, Le Professeur would make his mark on English football with, among other things, a series of game-changing acquisitions of his own. Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka, Patrick Vieira, Marc Overmars, Sol Campbell, Cesc Fabregas, Kolo TourÃ© and some Dutch striker who went on to join Manchester United because the 'little boy within' him demanded that of him, make up just a handful of those acquisitions. Of course, and as with any manager, not all his transfer moves have been successful. Remember SÃ©bastien Squillaci, MikaÃ«l Silvestre, Francis 'fox-in-the-box' Jeffers, Julio Baptista, Yaya Sanogo or a certain Kim KÃ¤llstrÃ¶m, who was brought in injured?

With patience running out among fans in the past few seasons, Wenger has found himself on the lookout for more-or-less finished " or nearly-there " articles rather than little-known talents to groom and mould into stars. Alexis SÃ¡nchez, Mesut Ãzil, Petr Äech and, to an extent, Granit Xhaka come to mind.

But simply buying players isn't enough. Grooming them and helping them achieve their potential was one of the hallmarks of the early Wenger era. Obviously " and as the likes of Lucas PÃ©rez, Mohamed Elneny and Joel Campbell will bear testimony " you need to actually play them before you can even think of helping them achieve their potential. Nevertheless, Wenger has over the past two decades groomed such players as Henry, Anelka, Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott (to name but a few). Some have been roaring successes, while others have disappointed and others, well, they've just been Nicklas Bendtner.

