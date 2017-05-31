Arsene Wenger renews contract with Arsenal until 2019

London [U.K], May 31 (ANI): Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium club until at least 2019.

The new deal for Wenger who has spent over 20 years at the club came despite numerous protests against his managing skills from disgruntled fans.

Jubilant with the contract extension, the French manager said that he is really fond of this club and that he is now looking forward to add many more titles with the club in the coming future.

"I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful," goal.com quoted Wenger as saying.

The two-year contract was approved after a private meeting between Wenger and majority shareholder Stan Kroenke earlier this week, and the former is thankful to the board members for keeping faith on him.

"We're committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season. I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It's what we all want and I know it's what our fans around the world demand."

Wenger's future has been shrouded in uncertainty for the entire 2016-17 season, with Arsenal finishing fifth in the Premier League table and consequently failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Arsenal, however,managed to claim FA Cup glory following a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Arsenal are expected to spend at least 100 million pounds on new players in the upcoming transfer window, which opens on July 1.(ANI)