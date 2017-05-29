Arsene Wenger needs to put Stubborn on a permanent holiday if Arsenal are to win title next season

Arsene Wenger, when he takes his place in the board meeting to be held on Tuesday, will point to his team's brilliant – and brilliant is perhaps an understatement – performance in the FA Cup 2017 final against Chelsea as proof that he still has the chops to take Arsenal to the heights they need to be at.

Despite repeated admissions that Arsenal Football Club now have the firepower to make a sustained challenge for the Premier League title, Wenger has failed to deliver anything remotely resembling it, leading to questions over his future.

And to make matters worse, Arsenal have tumbled out of the last 16 of the Champions League with embarrassing results.

As much as Wenger might believe he is the right man for the job – and let's be clear, that board meeting is a mere formality, Wenger will remain as the Arsenal manager – questions that have been asked over his future do hold merit.

The manner in which the "protests" and "criticisms" have been made can perhaps be questioned, but not the validity of it.

At the end of the day, apart from the FA Cup, Wenger has failed to get this Arsenal team playing like they should.

There is no reason that the Gunners cannot play the way they did against Chelsea in the cup final in every game.

The Blues themselves showed that's possible when they won a record 30 matches out of 38 en route to winning the English Premier League title.

For a man who espouses consistency and preaches on how "consistent" his Arsenal sides have been over the last 21 years, Wenger's teams fail in that regard over the course of a 38-game season.

Why can't Arsenal play like this all the time?

They either start bright and then fade alarmingly, only to make a late run or they start slowly, then begin to find some form, before extinguishing quicker than a candle in a gale-force wind the moment "pressure" comes on.

As much as Wenger might want to bring out his excuses in that regard, there is none.

Arsenal, one of the biggest clubs in the world, have seriously underachieved over the past several years under Arsene Wenger.

Ever since the money issues ceased to be an issue and Arsenal could afford to not only keep their best players but sign world-class ones like Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech, Wenger has had nowhere to hide.

If you spend the money, have your own squad of players and have full control of all footballing activities – and that full control could be on the wane for the manager – Wenger has an obligation to deliver, and not just in the FA Cup.

Yes, the three title wins in four years is a remarkable feat and to become the most decorated manager in FA Cup history even more, but to constantly underwhelm in the Premier League and put on one embarrassing performance after another in the Champions League just isn't good enough.

In those competitions, Wenger turns into a stubborn coach that exasperates one and all.

When change in formation or personnel are the obvious route, Wenger sticks to the same thing and expects the result to just magically change. Had he been more proactive in January and understood the problems that Arsenal have, this could have been a different season.

