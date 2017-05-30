Arsene Wenger future at Arsenal expected to be made clear today

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's fate may become clearer on Tuesday, with the future of the club set to be discussed at a crucial board meeting.

Wenger’s current contract expires shortly and some Arsenal fans have voiced their desire for him to leave, citing a disappointing Premier League season which ended with the Gunners failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 19 years.

However, they managed to win FA Cup after beating English Premier League champions Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Wenger has said that he would like to stay at Arsenal and he is still the right man for the club.

“You can’t have 35 years at the top level if you’re not the right man to do the job. I just want to do well for the club. It’s down to the board members. Am I the right man to take this club further? It’s not about popularity, it’s about competence,” Wenger said after winning FA Cup final.

And he subsequently added that the impressive display against Chelsea proved his appetite for the job remains.

“The best presentation (to show the board) is to watch the game,” he adeed.

“I’ve played until the end of my contract, which is today basically. I think I have shown you that I have exactly the same commitment.”

Wenger is believed to retain the backing of owner Stan Kroenke after his meeting with him on Monday.