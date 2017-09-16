Arsenal are serious title contender, says Chelsea manager

One of the prominent Football club Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that Arsenal are their serious rivals for the Premier League title despite Arsene Wenger's side's stuttering start to the season. Chelsea manager said it's always a massive game, it's the same when you play against clubs like Liverpool, United, Tottenham. Arsenal is a big rival and he doesn't understand why they can't fight for the title. After losing two of their first four matches, Arsenal lie 11th in the table and are three points behind third placed Chelsea before Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge.