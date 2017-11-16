Arsenal have quality to beat Tottenham: Wenger

London, Nov 16 (IANS) Arsenal FC chief coach Arsene Wenger on Thursday asserted that his club has the quality to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL) tie here on Saturday.

"I think Tottenham is a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that is what we want to show," the French-man told reporters at the press conference here.

The 68-year-old also said the London derby fixtures always have a lot of pride at stake and it is important for his club to win.

"There is always pride involved, a desire to beat your opponent. You need to have full commitment, but as well be lucid enough and calm enough to focus on the game," the former midfielder said.

"It is one of the fixtures of course that is very important for us and that you want to win. Basically as well, in the table, we have to make some ground up with the top teams," Wenger added.

Talking about the advantage of playing at home ground, Wenger said: "At home we have been very strong and our home strength will certainly be vital to decide where we finish at the end of the season."

