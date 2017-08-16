    Arsenal opens door to Lucas Perez's departure

    Indo Asian News Service

    London, Aug 16 (IANS) Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has given the green signal to sell their striker Lucas Perez, the English football club announced on its official website on Wednesday.

    During a press conference ahead of their English Premier League clash against Stoke City on August 19, the French coach said there was a possibility that the 28-year-old Spaniard could leave before the closure of the summer transfer window on August 31, reports Efe.

    "I opened the door for him because I have many strikers. If he finds a good opportunity, I will help him," Wenger reiterated.

    Lucas joined Arsenal from Deportivo de La Coruña in 2016 for 18.7 million euros ($21.9 million).

    However, the Spanish striker was not included in Wenger's plans and suffered recurring injuries, so he appeared only in 21 matches, including 11 EPL games.

