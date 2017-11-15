Arsenal not competing with Tottenham: Cech

London, Nov 15 (IANS) Arsenal FC star goalkeeper Peter Cech on Wednesday asserted that his club was focused on the English Premier League (EPL) title and has no competition with Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal will take on Tottenham in the EPL tie on Saturday.

"There is always one odd year where things can change, but the most important thing for us is competing against the other teams for the Premier League title and for the glory," the ex-Czech Republic national was quoted saying by Fox Sports.

"We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Two years ago when we finished above them we were disappointed because we didn't win the title.

"Our target is to win the title and be successful during the season, not necessarily looking at what Tottenham are doing," Cech added.

The 35-year-old also said for Arsenal winning trophies at the end of the season has always been a priority.

"Success is ultimately winning trophies. We were under pressure the last couple of years, people talking about winning trophies, obviously we are disappointed not to have won the title but we won FA Cups," the Arsenal goalkeeper said.

"Although the season was not always what we wanted, we always had a trophy at the end of it," Cech added.

