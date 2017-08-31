Arsenal midfielder Chamberlain joins Liverpool

Liverpool, Aug 31 (IANS) English Premier League (EPL) club Liverpool FC on Thursday confirmed the signing of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.

"Liverpool FC have completed the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal," the club confirmed in a statement.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 132 EPL appearances for Arsenal during his six years in north London, and has 27 caps for the England to date.

"I'm currently away with England, so I'm at St George's Park. Firstly, I'm delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank-you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help," he was quoted as saying by the official Liverpool website.

The midfielder is Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer, and bolsters coach Jurgen Klopp's squad as the former European champions prepare to compete in three domestic competitions and the Champions League.

