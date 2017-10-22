Arsenal hammer Everton 5-2 in EPL

Liverpool, Oct 22 (IANS) Arsenal thrashed 10-man Everton 5-2 on Sunday in the ninth round of the English Premier League (EPL).

English forward Wayne Rooney opened scoring for Everton 12 minutes into the match, but the visitors levelled with a goal from Spanish defender Nacho Monreal in the 40th minute, reports Efe.

German forward Mesut Ozil netted the second goal for Arsenal eight minutes into the second half.

Everton's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 68th minute after he was shown a second yellow card.

With 16 minutes to go, French forward Alexandre Lacazette scored the third goal for Arsenal, while Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey added the fourth in the 90th minute.

Senegalese forward Oumar Niasse netted the second goal for Everton in stoppage time.

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez scored the fifth goal in the last minute of the match to secure the 5-2 away victory for Arsenal.

"We were tested mentally when we were 1-0 down after a very good start in the game. We couldn't finish, their keeper kept them in the game and suddenly we were 1-0 down," Arsenal chief coach Arsene Wenger said in his club's website.

"It was a mental test but we kept going, we kept our focus and slowly the quality of our movement, the quality of our passing gave Everton problems. After that, with the offensive strength we have, of course that made the difference."

With this win, Arsenal provisionally holds the fifth position in the Premier League table with 16 points.

After their fifth defeat this season, Everton are in the 18th position with just eight points.

Manchester City, who defeated Burnley 3-0 on Saturday, lead the EPL standings with 25 points.

Manchester United, who lost 2-0 to promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday, are in the second position, five points behind Manchester City.

