Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League for first time in 21 years

Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger took over as manager in 1996 despite beating Everton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season.

Arsenal, who began the day a point behind fourth-place Liverpool, were on course to displace the Reds when they took an eighth-minute lead in the match.

But Manchester City’s 5-0 win at Watford and Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough ensured the Gunners ended their Premier League campaign at the fifth spot.

Both City and Liverpool claimed the final two Champions League spots, with champions Chelsea and second-place Tottenham already bagging the spots, reports goal.com

Arsenal will be competing in the Europa League next season, with Wenger saying he will make an announcement on his future following the FA Cup final on May 27. (ANI)

