Arsenal’s FA Cup win gives Ranveer Singh a reason to celebrate – view pics

Ranveer Singh is in London for a solo vacation, and the actor is having one helluva time there. He left the the city two days back, and will be there in London for over two weeks. Ranveer saw the Arsenal v/s Chelsea match at Wembley Stadium yesterday, and he couldn’t contain his excitement after Arsenal won the game against Chelsea by 2-1. Ranveer injured himself just a day before he left for his solo trip. The actor was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati in Mumbai when he injured his head and started bleeding profusely. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for medical attention. But the injury didn’t stop him form working and from vacationing, as the actor resumed shooting after getting a first aid, and soon was spotted at the airport leaving for London. Ranveer, like a true Football fan posted his photo on Instagram as Arsenal lifts the FA Cup in the background. Don’t miss the bandage on his forehead. Check out Ranveer’s Instagram post right here:













Ranveer will also be attending the Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match that is scheduled to take place on June 3 and the India-Pakistan cricket match on June 4 in Birmingham. And he will return back to the city soon after that and resume shooting for Padmavati from June 8, if a recent report in a daily is anything to go by. ALSO READ: An injured Ranveer Singh walks out of the hospital and heads to London for a solo vacay – view pics

Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. While Ranveer and Deepika are pairing up on the big screen for the third time, it’s the first time we will get to see Shahid working with both of them.