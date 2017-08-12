Arsenal Edge Past Leicester City 4-3 in Thrilling English Premier League Opener

The English Premier League made a stunning return to the new season as Arsenal and Leicester City were involved in a thrilling encounter.

The English Premier League made a stunning return to the new season as Arsenal and Leicester City were involved in a thrilling encounter in the opening match of the new season.

In the league’s first Friday night start, Arsenal side was trailing 3-2 with seven minutes remaining but substitute duo of Aaron Ramsey and Oliver Giroud scored in 83rd and 85th minute respectively to give Gunners all three points and a 4-3 win.

Arsenal on Friday had to twice come from behind to secure a thrilling win.

Arsenal’s new signing Alexandre Lacazette scored in just 94 seconds to give Arsenal an early lead but Leicester responded in best way as Shinji Okazaki scored the equalising goal couple of minutes later and soon Jamie Vardy gave Leicester the lead.

But Gunners responded well with former Manchester United player Danny Welbeck tapping the ball in open net just before half-time.

Arsenal woes continued after half-time when Vardy headed his second after a brilliant Riyad Mahrez corner.

But the Gunners rallied right until the very end and substitutesRamsey and iroud turned the game on its head in the final 10 minutes.

“We kept going and the spirit of the team was absolutely outstanding,” Wenger said. “If you look at that from a neutral point, for a first game it was a top quality game.”

“You want the Premier League to be the best league in the world and I think it has to produce these kind of games to produce interest and quality,” he added.