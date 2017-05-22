As Arsenal crumble, Stan Kroenke sits in his throne, unmoved

After an impressive 3-1 win over Everton in the final day of the English Premier League season, Arsene Wenger, hands in his pockets, quietly looked around the Emirates, a little sadly, as his players went on their lap of appreciation.

Wenger decided against joining his players in that lap, saying: "The players have been disturbed enough." In many ways it showed the sad state of affairs at Arsenal at the moment.

So bad that, despite a win – albeit a hollow one after Arsenal missed out on a top four place – nobody really enjoyed it.

The fans were busy chanting "Stan Kroenke, get out of our club," during the game, the players were a little sheepish as they applauded the fans on their lap pf appreciation and Wenger looked like a man who had aged 10 years in a few months.

Say whatever you want about the Frenchman, but Wenger has been the only person at Arsenal Football Club fronting up and taking all the criticism, right or wrong, that has been thrown at him by the fans.

As one result after another went awry, Wenger was the only one facing the brunt of the supporters' ire, as the board and the majority owner sat in their comfortable seats, watching quietly as the club around them crumbled.

While there is absolutely no doubt that Wenger is to blame for Arsenal's woeful season, and all the underwhelming ones before that, the owner Stan Kroenke, the chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who quite unbelievably hasn't said a single word, and the rest of the board, who apart from one small statement, have taken that "Silent Stan" thing on board with great gusto, are equally, if not more, at fault.

It's all been down to Wenger to try and calm the situation over the past few months, as Arsenal's annual Champions League meltdown came to the fore once again along with another false dawn in the title race.

There is, of course, an FA Cup final to come this weekend, but even if Arsenal end up winning their third cup title in four years, it will not change the fact that this has been another depressingly-similar season from the Gunners.

Start with promise, begin fading at the turn of the year, lose in the last 16 of the Champions League and let Wenger bring out the excuses before a late run brings in a bit of momentum.

That late run this season has come a little too late, so late that Arsenal will miss out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

For many fans, that isn't too much of a problem – at least Arsenal will be able to compete properly in the Europa League, instead of going out in the last 16 to a Bayern Munich or Barcelona – the problem is the fact that nothing seems to be changing.

Arsenal are and have been in a state of stasis for quite a while.

