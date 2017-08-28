Arsenal in crisis: Don't blame the players, blame Arsene Wenger

The definition of insanity, Albert Einstein said, is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Or as Arsenal fans would say, keeping Arsene Wenger as the club's manager and actually expecting a different season to the Groundhog Day one everyone has experience over the past decade.

After another abject performance, and that is an understatement, from Arsenal in their English Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday, the only thing that was surprising was that Arsene Wenger actually looked surprised at his team's performance; which just goes to show just how much in denial the Arsenal manager actually is.

Nobody, except Arsene Wenger actually believes he is the man to take Arsenal to the next level and turn them into title challengers again. Nobody disputes the fact that it was Wenger who actually made Arsenal into one of the biggest clubs in the world, but everyone knows he has stayed at the club far, far too long.

Even Ivan Gazidis seemed to understand that fact as another pathetic season rumbled on last campaign. But, eventually, the Arsenal CEO blinked first and bowed down to the Frenchman, who stayed adamant over wanting to keep his position at the club.

And, as expected, Arsenal have made another horrible start to the new season, and while there will be a faux recovery soon enough, the Gunners will end up finishing nowhere near the title winners, with a consolation cup title, possibly (even that looks unlikely at the moment), papering over the alarming cracks again.

The surprise is, after each match, there are countless articles written over what went wrong in that particular game. Against Liverpool on Sunday, for instance: Was it the fact that Wenger puzzlingly left his club record signing on the bench? Or was it because there was no midfield to speak of? Maybe it was the complete and utter lack of tactics or mental strength in the squad?

It isn't any of those and it is all of them.

The reason behind Arsenal's continued failings is the manager; the reason Arsenal do not have a proper midfield is because of the manager; the reason Arsenal have a defence so porous is because of the manager; the reason Arsenal keep getting it wrong time and again against the big teams is because of the manager, a manager who is stuck in an era long gone and refuses to change/or cannot change.

No club in the world, perhaps in history, have suffered as many humiliating defeats to other clubs of similar stature as often as Arsenal have under Wenger over the past few years. And each time, Wenger comes up with the same excuses, the same replies, the same "let's come back with a better performance next time" answer.

And each time, when that does come for a while, the Arsenal fans, apart from a few, forgive him, and let him keep this club below the standards of where they need to be.

Wenger, at one time, was the best manager in the world when it came to improving a player. He turned the likes of Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires into world beaters and was rightly revered for that particular quality.

