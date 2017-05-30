Arsenal board meeting 2017: What to expect as Wenger, Sanchez and Ozil's futures are decided

Arsenal fans will learn where their club are heading when the club's board come together in what has been billed as one of the most crucial meetings in recent times.
While Arsene Wenger's future is the chief point of discussion on Tuesday, several other key decisions will also be made during this board meeting.
Some of those decisions could decide how Arsenal move forward, starting from next season.
Here is a look at what to expect from the board meeting.
The people who will be a present at the meeting:
Arsene Wenger, the current manager.
Stan Kroenke, the majority shareholder.
Josh Kroenke, Stan's son.
Ivan Gazidis, the chief executive.
Sir Chip Keswick, the chairman.
Directors Ken Friar and Lord Harris of Peckham.
Club secretary David Miles.
Points of discussion:
Arsene Wenger's new contract:
The most important and probably the most anticlimactic.
Wenger met Stan Kroenke on Monday, according to the BBC, with that meeting thought to have concluded with the Frenchman agreeing to stay at Arsenal for a further two seasons.
Everyone has known for a while that Wenger is set to stay, and all this board meeting is set to do is put an official sign on the two-year contract that has been waiting for the Frenchman for a while.
Shake-up in the way the club functions:
One of the reasons behind Wenger not signing the deal earlier has been Gazidis' push for a change in the way the club is run.
There has been a feeling that Wenger has been given too much power, or to put it another way, he has been burdened with too much responsibility, and Gazidis is keen to bring in a director of football.
Wenger, however, is staunchly against such a move and will make his case to veto any appointment.
Someone is expected to be named, though, in a much lesser role. This new position will not have any control on transfers, with Wenger having the first and final say in all footballing matters.
A succession plan, though, could be put in place, so that Arsenal are prepared when Wenger does call it a day, which could be after his latest two-year contract expires.
New coaches:
When Arsenal were going through their worst run under Wenger earlier this year, there were several reports that suggested Arsenal are considering bringing in a well-known face to help Wenger out. Again, this might be seen as pandering to the crowd and a way for the board (read Gazidis and Kroenke) to look like the heroes, with Wenger painted as the villain, but as long as the Frenchman stays, the chances of a Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp or a Thierry Henry taking up the role as assistant is unlikely.
Wenger is fiercely protective of his staff, and the status quo is expected to be maintained.
Budget for transfers after missing out on the Champions League:
With revenue set to be lower next season, since Arsenal won't be playing in the Champions League, the board will have to take that into consideration when they decide on a budget for transfers in the summer. While it will still be a pretty solid amount, there could be a drop in spending, unless the Gunners make money from outgoing transfers – remember, Kroenke is just happy raking the money in, which is the main problem at the club, so expect Arsenal to do just enough to try and finish in the top four of the English Premier League.
Arsenal have already agreed a free transfer for Sead Kolasinac from Schalke, while they are expected to spend big to try and bring in a prolific striker.
New contracts:
Along with Wenger's contract drama, the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil has also been up for debate, with the two superstars only having a year remaining on their current deals.
Sanchez has been linked with several clubs, including PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea, and while Arsenal will not sanction a move to a Premier League rival, the Chilean could very well move abroad.
However, the board is expected to try everything to keep the likes of Ozil, Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, another player among several more with just a year remaining on his contract, at the club, because they know how it will bad it will look if the big-name players leave.
