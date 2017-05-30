Arsenal board meeting 2017: What to expect as Wenger, Sanchez and Ozil's futures are decided

Arsenal fans will learn where their club are heading when the club's board come together in what has been billed as one of the most crucial meetings in recent times.

While Arsene Wenger's future is the chief point of discussion on Tuesday, several other key decisions will also be made during this board meeting.

Some of those decisions could decide how Arsenal move forward, starting from next season.

More from IBTimes India: Modi's 4-nation tour: PM urges Europe to lead fight against terror during meeting with Angela Merkel

Here is a look at what to expect from the board meeting.

The people who will be a present at the meeting:

Arsene Wenger, the current manager.

More from IBTimes India: SAP's trademark violation allegations forced Infosys to rename AI platform Mana to Nia

Stan Kroenke, the majority shareholder.

Josh Kroenke, Stan's son.

Ivan Gazidis, the chief executive.

More from IBTimes India: VietJet to become first Vietnamese company to seek overseas listing

Sir Chip Keswick, the chairman.

Directors Ken Friar and Lord Harris of Peckham.

Club secretary David Miles.

View photos Arsenal, fans, Arsene Wenger, FA Cup final, Chelsea More

Reuters

Points of discussion:

Arsene Wenger's new contract:

The most important and probably the most anticlimactic.

Wenger met Stan Kroenke on Monday, according to the BBC, with that meeting thought to have concluded with the Frenchman agreeing to stay at Arsenal for a further two seasons.

Everyone has known for a while that Wenger is set to stay, and all this board meeting is set to do is put an official sign on the two-year contract that has been waiting for the Frenchman for a while.

Shake-up in the way the club functions:

One of the reasons behind Wenger not signing the deal earlier has been Gazidis' push for a change in the way the club is run.

There has been a feeling that Wenger has been given too much power, or to put it another way, he has been burdened with too much responsibility, and Gazidis is keen to bring in a director of football.

View photos Ivan Gazidis, Arsene Wenger, Arsenal, FA Cup final, Chelsea More

Wenger, however, is staunchly against such a move and will make his case to veto any appointment.

Someone is expected to be named, though, in a much lesser role. This new position will not have any control on transfers, with Wenger having the first and final say in all footballing matters.

A succession plan, though, could be put in place, so that Arsenal are prepared when Wenger does call it a day, which could be after his latest two-year contract expires.