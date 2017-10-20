Arsenal beat Serbian Red Star in Europa League

Belgrade (Serbia), Oct 20 (IANS) English football club Arsenal beat Serbian Red Star in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 1-0 in front of 52,000 spectators at Serbia's biggest football ground "Rajko Mitic".

The two teams played an even match for the most of the game and had an equal number of scoring chances, although Arsenal dominated when it came to ball possession on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the 79th minute Red Star's Milan Rodic was sent off from the field due to his second yellow card, and the Serbian team tried to defend the deadlock with only 10 players for the rest of the match.

In the 85th minute, Arsenal used the advantage of the extra player, and after a fast attack and efficient passing, Olivier Giroud managed to shake the net of Red Star and break their streak of 14 games unbeaten at home.

Arsenal now have nine points at the helm of Group H. Second ranked Bate Borisov from Belorussia have five points, Red Star four and winless German Koln is at the bottom.

