Arsenal Beat Red Star Belgrade in Europa League, Olivier Giroud Nets Lone Goal

New Delhi: In Europa League action on Thursday, Arsenal edged past Red Star Belgrade 1-0. It was not the most convincing performance by the English giants in Belgrade as their opponents were reduced to 10 men after Milan Rodic was sent off in the 81st minute. Olivier Giroud meanwhile provided the saving grace, netting in the 85th minute. Arsenal are running at the top of their group table, having bagged nine points after three matches.

After the match, The Guardian quoted Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to be saying, “He came to the touchline and told me: ‘We will score.’ He knew more than I did. That’s Olivier Giroud. He keeps belief when it is tough. That’s why he scores at moments you didn’t expect him to score.”

He also talked about French footballer Mathieu Debuchy, saying, “I am pleased for him, he survived 90 minutes without any setbacks. He had only one half with under-23s on Monday night. Overall it’s a positive performance for someone who has been out for such a long time.”

On the youngsters in his team, Wenger said, “They showed a lot of character. It’s not easy to express that at 18. To play in such a heated atmosphere shows how much resistance to stress they have, which is an important quality at this level.”