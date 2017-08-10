Arsenal's Theo Walcott gets 'Om Namah Shivaya' tattoo on back, receives flak for spelling mishap

Theo Walcott unveiled his new tattoo on Friday praising Lord Shiva. However, the Arsenal forward got a response he might not have expected.

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, who has over the years shown his love for tattoos, has once again got himself a new tattoo on Friday. The 28-year-old shared this news with the world via Twitter, which read as 'Om Namah Shivaya', one of the most well-known mantras of Hinduism. The words are meant to revere Lord Shiva, one of the gods of Hindu religion.

Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo pic.twitter.com/R0Qksj4vk5 " Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2017

Many fans congratulated the Arsenal star on his new tattoo, who had earlier inked the words "Beautiful, Blessed, Strong, Intelligent" in sanskrit on his right wrist. However, there was a small error in the tattoo that Walcott flaunted. The mantra or the shlok, read as 'Om Namah Shavaya' instead of ' Om Namah Shivaya'. Arsenal's fans " hailing from India or those in the know-how of the error in the tattoo, made sure that Walcott got to know about the mistake.

Your tattoo guy kinda messed up, y'know. This is what it should have been. pic.twitter.com/V6OwGFLHD2 " Tanuj Baru (@barucracy) August 9, 2017

You've got incorrect letters. Last 3 letters mean dead body. Need to fix it. Fix it as shown in this photo. " Ranjith (@ranjithrajan) August 9, 2017

The Arsenal player should have sought the advise of an Indian Gunner before going ahead with the tattoo.

Yeah. It looks cool and all, but the breaking of the alphabets is just wrong. @theowalcott should have checked with an Indian Gooner first. " Sherwin Mascarenhas (@Sherwinator_27) August 9, 2017

Mate your tattoo artist destroyed it completely... should have been ¥ ¤¨ ¤®: ¤¶¤¿ ¤µ¤¾ ¤¯ Why you didnt try an Indian artist for this tattoo " Nikhil Kelkar (@nikhil_kel) August 9, 2017

Considering the rebuke or the advise that Walcott has got regarding his tatttoo, it remains to be seen if there will be a new tweet in the coming days from Walcott where he shows off his correctly spelled tattoo.