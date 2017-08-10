    Arsenal's Theo Walcott gets 'Om Namah Shivaya' tattoo on back, receives flak for spelling mishap

    FP Sports
    Theo Walcott unveiled his new tattoo on Friday praising Lord Shiva. However, the Arsenal forward got a response he might not have expected.

    Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, who has over the years shown his love for tattoos, has once again got himself a new tattoo on Friday. The 28-year-old shared this news with the world via Twitter, which read as 'Om Namah Shivaya', one of the most well-known mantras of Hinduism. The words are meant to revere Lord Shiva, one of the gods of Hindu religion.

    Many fans congratulated the Arsenal star on his new tattoo, who had earlier inked the words "Beautiful, Blessed, Strong, Intelligent" in sanskrit on his right wrist. However, there was a small error in the tattoo that Walcott flaunted. The mantra or the shlok, read as 'Om Namah Shavaya' instead of ' Om Namah Shivaya'. Arsenal's fans " hailing from India or those in the know-how of the error in the tattoo, made sure that Walcott got to know about the mistake.

    The Arsenal player should have sought the advise of an Indian Gunner before going ahead with the tattoo.

    Considering the rebuke or the advise that Walcott has got regarding his tatttoo, it remains to be seen if there will be a new tweet in the coming days from Walcott where he shows off his correctly spelled tattoo. View More