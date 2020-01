Ahead of the 'Khelo India' Games in Guwahati, a 12-year-old archer, Shivangini Gohain, has met with an accident while practicing for the event in on Jan 08. She has been referred to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment. Speaking on the matter, Doctor V Aggarwal said, "She was injured while practicing, the arrow pierced inside her neck. She has been referred to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment".