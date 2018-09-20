Arrests by US Police will lead to exposing Pakistan and ISI: Manjeet Singh GK

Days after Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSMGC) Chief Manjit Singh GK was attacked twice by pro-Khalistan supporters in the United States, the US Police arrested Jasbir Singh and his son from Yuba City in connection with the attack. After the attacks on him, the DSGMC chief had accused Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and Sikhs for Justice, a Pak-backed extremist group demanding a separate homeland called Khalistan for Sikhs, of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. Singh said that the arrests will lead to exposing Pakistan and the ISI and their sinister plans in times to come. Recently, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice, threatened Manjit Singh GK to either pass 'Referendum 2020' resolution or face the music. Even though the remarks led to Twitter and WhatsApp blocking Pannun's profile, he and his organization working on the payrolls of the ISI remain unperturbed and continue to threaten people. Manjit Singh GK, calling the referendum a farce, alleged Sikhs for Justice of misleading people by carrying out an inauthentic referendum. But Pakistan-backed Sikhs for Justice continue to give out open threats to people to pass the referendum which has no recognition and which has been outrightly refused by the Sikh community as well. Islamabad too is baffled by the fact that despite pumping millions of Dollars to make the movement successful, they are getting no support from the Sikh community living in India or abroad.