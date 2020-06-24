Arrested for sedition in UP's Azamgarh district, maulana says he tried to defuse CAA, NRC protest, not instigate it

On 4 February earlier this year at around 5 in the evening, Tahir Madni was trying to defuse a protest on behalf of the police. Twenty-four hours later, he was accused of inciting the same protest and was arrested on charges of sedition.

Women in the small town of Bilariyaganj in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district were staging a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which critics of the current BJP government have slammed as discriminatory against Indian Muslims. It was a sit-in inspired by Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

At the time, Madni, the general secretary of Rashtriya Ulema Council, had been attending a meeting in Azamgarh town " 15 kilometers from Bilariyaganj. "The protest started in the morning," he said, "I got a call from the police as well as the District Magistrate (DM) in the afternoon. They requested me to convince the protesters to withdraw the agitation."

Sixty-two-year-old Madni, who teaches about 5,000 kids at a madrasa in Bilariyaganj, is one of the respected residents from the town. After he reached the protest site on the evening of 4 February, he tried to pacify the protesters but the women refused to leave. "They said it is a peaceful protest that does not block any road neither does it cause any inconvenience," Madni recollected, "They wanted to exercise their democratic right to protest."

But the administration wasn't convinced. More officials arrived at the site as the evening unfolded. "At 11.45 pm, even the DM came to the spot. I appealed to the protesters again, but they did not budge," said Madni.

Soon after, Madni was detained by the police along with two other youngsters, who had been helping the 62-year-old negotiate with the protesting women. "They took us to another block and accused me of being the organiser of the protest," said Madni. "The police said that is the feedback they have received. I flatly denied it since I had nothing to do with the protest."

According to Madni, the district magistrate asked him to take a last shot at convincing the protesters. At 3 am, Madni, who has survived an open-heart surgery, returned to the site again to speak to the protesters. "I told the women I have been detained, and that I am a heart patient. I further said that the situation is sensitive, and requested them to go home. The women understood. They said it is just two hours for the morning namaaz. 'We would offer our prayers and go home', they told me," Madni added.

After getting back to the police and the administration, Madni told them it was just a matter of two hours. However, the protest ended up being quelled with force before sunrise.

The police and the protesters have completely different versions of how the night unfolded.

Police version of the event

The next afternoon, on 5 February, Bilariyaganj police station filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the violence at the site of the protest and named 35 Muslims. The first name was Madni's.

According to the FIR, 35 of those mentioned, including Madni, led the protest, and "put up women and kids at the forefront of their conspiracy". "The protestors carried sticks, rods, bricks and stones," the FIR, which was filed by a cop, claimed. "They chanted anti-government and anti-national slogans. They said unspeakable things against Hindu religion, and abused the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, while sloganeering against CAA and NRC."

The "anti-national" slogans cited in the FIR are the azaadi chants popularised by JNU's Kanhaiya Kumar. Talha Rashadi, the lawyer representing the accused, said these slogans were being chanted all over the country. "How does it become seditious in Uttar Pradesh?" he asked and said that the protesters were peaceful.

The FIR contradicts Rashadi's version. Dubbing the protesters 'rioters', the FIR said that in spite of warning them about the Section 144, which prohibits gathering of more than 3 people, they did not withdraw the protest.

"They started blocking the road, which even caused inconvenience to ambulances, jeopardising lives of patients. They created an atmosphere of terror and chaos, which could have led to a communal riot. The protestors attacked police with stones and rods, and the police had to fire tear gas in retaliation," the FIR claimed.

