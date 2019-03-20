Arrest of Nirav Modi will not benefit BJP: Farooq Abdullah

Soon after the news of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's arrest in London erupted, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah said that even though BJP has done this for the elections, Nirav's arrest will not benefit BJP. He said, "They (BJP) sent him abroad now they are bringing back. What can I say over this? Nobody is scared of BJP, don't let there be any misconception. This government let him flee and soon after election they will set him free. This is only one thing, god knows how many things PM Modi will do to win. But I regret that the PM Modi is making India communal and will be dangerous for the country. Arrest of Nirav Modi will not benefit BJP, they have sent him they are bringing him so how will it benefit them? They just did it for the elections".