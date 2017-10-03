Array of artists to grace first ASEAN-India Music Festival

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Indian musicians like Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Raghu Dixit, Papon and others along with renowned artists from the ASEAN countries will be sharing the stage at the upcoming first ASEAN-India Music Festival.

The three-day festival which starts from October six is being held at the Purana Quila and organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Seher to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations.

The festival will feature musicians and bands from the 10 ASEAN countries -- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Lao PDR, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director, Seher India said: "Music is one such powerful tool that brings people and artists together. We are honored to bring the first ever ASEAN-India Music festival in the capital, where the city can witness 15 top Bands from 11 nations together on one stage. The Musical extravaganza will be three days of sheer bliss where music lovers can enjoy tunes of Masters such as Shankar Ehsaan & Loy, Papon LIVE and Raghu Dixit project from India along with vibrant music from the Bands of ASEAN member states. The concert is for free, so just walk in and enjoy!"

