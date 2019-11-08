Arrangements put in place ahead of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Security arrangements have been put in place a day ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 09. Police personnel have been put on alert and security has also been beefed up to stop any untoward activity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor linking the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on November 09, while Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will declare it open from the other end. The corridor aims to create a pilgrimage link between the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and Pakistan's Darbar Sahib. India and Pakistan had signed an agreement to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Indian pilgrims on October 24, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.