Arpita Bhattacharyya Named Chief of Staff to Deputy Secy at US Dept Of Energy

Indian American Arpita Bhattacharyya was named Chief of Staff to the office of Deputy Secretary at the Department of Energy by US President Joe Biden.

Bhattacharyya is among a group of new appointees to help advance President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda to combat climate change, create good-paying jobs, and win the clean energy future for all Americans.

"DOE is thrilled to welcome these extraordinary individuals who are committed to championing climate solutions and delivering on President Biden's promise of a more prosperous, equitable clean energy future. Their talent and innovative spirit are invaluable to our success and making our clean energy future a reality." - Chief of Staff Tarik Shah, in a DOE Press Release

President Biden has also promised to create a more diverse administration, which makes Bhattacharyya's appointment more relevant.

Also Read: A Latino, A Woman, Climate Change Envoy: Biden’s Historic Cabinet

Bhattacharyya is a resident of San Francisco Bay area and has studied at the Carleton College and Yale University. She has had published work on environment and climate change and has worked at SunPower Corporation, a leading renewables company in San Francisco. Before joining the Department of Energy, she was working at Impossible Foods, a food and beverage company that made meat from plants.

She has also worked as Policy Analyst for the Energy and Environment team at the Center for American Progress. Bhattacharyya stared out as a Special Assistant to Distinguished fellow Carol Browner and was promoted three times in her time at the Center.

Also Read: Prez Biden Signs Executive Order to Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

. Read more on The Indian American by The Quint.Income Tax Dept Raids Dainik Bhaskar Offices Across the CountryGrowing Up With Mukesh and His Biggest Fan, My Dad . Read more on The Indian American by The Quint.