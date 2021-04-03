ARPIT 2020 exams postponed due to West Bengal elections; check nta.ac.in for details

ARPIT 2020 | The Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 examination has been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was to take place on 10 April, but has been deferred due to the West Bengal Assembly elections.

ARPIT is a three-hour Computer Based Test (CBT) of 100 marks with no negative marking. The exam will be held in two shifts. The exam in the morning shift will take place from 9 am to 12 pm while it will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm in the afternoon shift.

If a candidate is attempting the exam for multiple courses, he/she will have to ensure that the test for each course is in different slot timing.

Launched on 13 November, 2018, ARPIT is an initiative by the Ministry of Education for higher education faculty. It provides online professional refresher courses to more than 15 lakh teachers every year. This is done through the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform SWAYAM. The first ARPIT exam was conducted on 30 March, 2019, in 66 disciplines.

The Ministry has selected 48 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) till now where online training modules have been prepared with a focus on the latest developments in the discipline.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at arpit@nta.ac.in.

