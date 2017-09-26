Around the world in 18 photos

Bangladeshis walk on the beach at sunset in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. About 40 kilometers south, along an often scenic coastal road and lush green paddy fields, vast areas are now entirely taken over by a sea of makeshift bamboo and plastic tents, homes for the more than 430,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled here with stories of terrible persecution in Myanmar. At the beach, the heart of this coastal district, life so far remains untouched by the influx, perhaps because the actual plight of the refugees is several kilometers away. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)