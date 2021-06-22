“We Will Have Around 20-22 Crore Doses Next Month,” Dr NK Arora, Head Of National Technical Advisory Group On Immunisation

On the day India has administered nearly 81 lakh vaccine doses when the Revised Guidelines for COVID Vaccination came into force on Monday (21 June), Dr N K Arora, who heads the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) said the government aims to vaccinate at least one crore people every day.

Speaking to DD News, Dr N K Arora said India's capacity is such that the country will easily administer 1.25 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine every day.

The Chairperson assured that there wouldn't be any issue regarding the availability of vaccines as we will have around 20 - 22 crore doses next month. Dr Arora said that the health infrastructure is well spread out to ensure that the vaccination drive reaches every corner of the country, including hilly, tribal, and sparsely populated areas.

The NTAGI Chairperson emphasised the significance of people's participation and public awareness to avoid rumours and misconceptions against vaccination.

"Jan Bhagidari and Jan Jagran are very essential to eradicate the fear of vaccination. Ultimately it is in the hands of the public to come forward and get vaccinated," he said.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination drive is becoming a prime example of how public and private sectors can join together to better address and solve problems faced by the nation," he added.