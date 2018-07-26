Around 1.4 lakh jobs vacant for AI, Big Data Analytics roles in India: Report

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Around 1.4 lakh jobs are vacant in the the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics segment across various sectors in India out of the total demand of 5.1 lakh employees, a Nasscom report said here on Thursday.

Of the total demand, 3.7 lakh jobs are filled, it said. By 2021 the employee deficit would increase to 2.3 lakh, as the total demand goes up to around 8 lakh employees, as per the report.

To meet the deficit of qualified and skilled employees, Nasscom on Thursday said it would involve universities and colleges along with other companies including Wipro and Tech Mahindra to provide relevant skills to around one million employees and another one million prospective employees and students.

Currently, Nasscom has a user base of more than 200,000 from member firms who have committed to re-skilling their employees, it said in a statement.

"The Future Skills programme which was launched earlier this February, ultimately aims to reskill one million professionals along with skilling one million potential employees and students in the industry over a period of five years," the statement said.

Around 10 Nasscom member companies would be the "pioneers", the industry body said, adding that the second phase would also involve universities and colleges.

"Some of the 'pioneers' include, Wipro and Tech Mahindra (IT Services), Cyient (Engineering Services), Genpact and WNS (Businiess Process Management), CGI (Global Capability Center), Purpletalk (Products), Dev-IT and Kellton (small and medium enterprises)," as per the statement.

