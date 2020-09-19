How Arnab & Kangana Have Re-Scripted The ABCD Of News

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Yahan news ki ABCD ab badal chuki hai… So here is the A to Z of news, as we know it today

A rnab-ification of News

A – is for arrogance and abuse, not Arnab. A is for absurd theatre, not Arnab. A is for anti-national, that I am, but not Arnab. A is for accountability that applies to others, but not Arnab. A is for assault, on the nerves, on democracy, on truth. A is for the Arnab-ification of news.

B anana Republic

B – is for banana Republic. I’m not referring to a particular news channel, I’m talking about what actually becomes of a nation, if its institutions collapse – one of them being the media – it becomes a banana Republic.

C oronavirus

C – is for coronavirus, but, what’s that? Just another 1000 dead yesterday and the day before and the day before… Soon, it will be 1 lakh of our citizens dead! Yet large sections of the media simply ignore these horrific statistics, by choice – to make sure no one asks those awkward questions which our government will struggle to answer.

Instead, in the middle of COVID, here how media is practising social distancing – gheraoing Rhea Chakraborty or on the flight that brought Kangana Ranaut back to Mumbai. Yes, C is for coronavirus, but many in the media, don’t care!

D rugs!!

D – is for drugs! Mujhe drugs do... Mujhe drugs do!! In other words, D is for drama! D also used to stand for dissent – that’s essential in a true democracy, but which is now forbidden, not allowed. D should also stand for democracy, but then, if dissent takes a beating, democracy suffers too.

E xclusive...

E – is for exclusive news digging out for your readers and viewers the news that truly matters. But now, an exclusive is reduced to getting the postman! Or the delivery boy! And, E is also for the economy, but then, what’s that?

F ake News

F – is for fake news. Lies deliberately dressed up as fact, lies intentionally dressed up as news – pedalled not just by individuals but systematically and carefully manufactured by some media organizations. F..A..K..E… is the new vulgar four-letter word in our lives, that’s not being beeped out.

And another 4-letter word with F is fact. But again, some journalists today, may ask you, 'fact, what’s that'?

G aslighting

G – is for gaslighting – the ugly practice of telling survivors, of telling the vulnerable and the marginalised, that what they suffer, is their fault! From Muslims to migrant workers to rape survivors – 'tumhare saath jo hua ya ho raha hai… uske zimmedar tum ho...sarkar nahi, police nahi, patriarchy nahi!!' Watch the news – it happens on air every day.

Of course, G is also for GDP. But then, what’s that?

H ate Speech

H – is for hate Speech. We read hate on Twitter, we see it on WhatsApp & Facebook videos, we see it on Prime Time TV.

Crass abuse

threats of rape and violence

the gross practice of sending obscene photos, from sick individuals to MLAs and MPs and news anchors

Hate Speech is what:

gets you noticed

gets you invited to TV channel yelling matches.

While the govt, the police, the courts, mostly, just watch.

H is also for ha***khor – a word that’s now permitted on air and of course, slaps, punches and freestyle wrestling.

H is also for hashtag and hashtag journalism – get your army of trolls and bots to get a hashtag to trend, and that’s becomes a substitute for real news:

#RheaPRFails

#RheaDualFaceExposed

#RheaDrugLink

#RheaDrugChat

#YouGetThePoint

I diot box

I – is for idiot box – a term first used to describe television in the 1950s. For some reason, the definition is back in use today, with this slogan ‘by the idiots, for the idiots’. Feeling offended…? Well, so am I.

J ournalism

J – is for journalism but again, what’s that? In fact now, J seems more for jihad chart:

UPSC Jihad

Corona Jihad

Bollywood Jihad

Media Jihad

and many more.

J could also be for joblessness but again, what’s that?

K angana-fication of News

K – is for the Kangana-fication of news. Now, what’s that? Well, Kangana-fication is very similar to the:

Arnab-ification of news

Troll-ification of news

Fake-news-ification of news

Hate-speech-ification of news

Lynch-mob-ification of the News.

L ynch Mob

L – is for lynch mob. We’ve seen them increasingly on the streets and now, they’re quite commonly seen in TV studios too.

M edia Trial, With Zero Accountiblity

M – is for media trial from – Ram Mandir to riots to murder and suicide cases. Media ki adalat mein sab decide hota hai… with governments, political parties, police, and public – all readily taking sides, fully enjoying the spectacle – as people are abused, their reputations shredded, and judgments passed, on a daily basis, with zero accountability.

N oise, Not News

N – is for news:

objective

fact-driven

accurate

impartial

But then, many may ask, 'what’s that?'

