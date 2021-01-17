Arnab Chat Gate: Maha Neta Nawab Malik & NCP leader Majeed Menon share their views | EXCLUSIVE

The Arnab Goswami TRP scam has exploded. It is alleged that Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami was allegedly aware of India's strike plan post-Pulwama terror strike. This newsbreak, which came to light after the chats shared between Goswami and the former Chief Executive Officer of the BARC Partho Dasgupta, has stirred a massive controversy. Many political reactions have also poured in.

While sharing views over the Arnab chat expose scam, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that the ‘Defence information has been leaked and shared with Arnab Goswami. This is a serious issue. A Joint Parliamentary Committee should be set up to inquire the issue'.

While NCP leader Advocate Majeed Menon stated that ‘The leakage of confidential info with regard to the functioning of Centre is very dangerous. The agencies responsible for national security should wake up & probe into these things'.

