Arnab 'Chat Gate': Did the Republic TV journalist know about abrogation of Article 370 in advance?

The TRP scam got bigger with shocking information revealed about how the national security might have been put at risk by Republic TV founder and India's infamous journalist Arnab Goswami as his WhatsApp chats reveal how Goswami gave away sensitive information of abrogation of Article 370 which was three days prior to the official announcement by the government. The abrogation of Section 370 was a sensitive issue which Goswami can be seen sending ‘news flash’ via his WhatApp chat and claims that he has set ‘Platinum Standard’ in breaking news as he shares information that could have been a potential risk to national security.