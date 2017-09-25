Army team dominates 14th MTB National Championship

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): An army team showcased an impressive performance as they picked up two gold and bronze medals each in the 14th MTB National Championship, which was held from September 22 to September 24 in Pune.

A total of 20 members of the Army MTB team participated in the championship.

Rifleman Ramesh Ale of 1/5 Gorkha Rifles won the Gold Medal, and Rifleman Mukesh Kumar of 12 Rajputana Rifles bagged the Bronze.

Rifleman Ramesh Ale of 1/5 Gorkha Rifles also clinched the gold medal for the Army team in Cross Country (XCO) event while Naik KV Reddy of Madras Engineer Group & Center picked the Bronze medal in the same event.

It should be noted that 13 cyclists out of first 16 cyclists were from Army team in Cross Country (XCO) event.

Besides two individual gold medals and two individual bronze medals, the Army MTB Team also secured first position in Elite Men category while they also ended as runner-ups in Elite Men and Women category.(ANI)