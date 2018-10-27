Army is strong to ensure J and K remains a part of India: Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of 72nd Infantry Day on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons, General Bipin Rawat said Pakistan is fully aware that they can never succeed, terror is another way by them to keep the pot boiling. "They want to stall development in Kashmir but Indian state is strong enough to counter everything," he said. The Army chief added that Indian Army and Indian State are strong enough to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir remains a part of India.