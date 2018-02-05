Army Public school to represent India in FC Bayern World Finals

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Army Public School from Bengaluru clinched the FC Bayern Youth Cup India title after defeating Mumbai-based Campeon School 4-1 in an enthralling 30-minute final match here.

Former French star footballer and FC Bayern Hall of Famer Bixente Lizarazu was present at the final of the tournament.

Lizarazu said: "It was a great weekend with the kids and a pleasure to see such skilled young talents. FC Bayern and adidas through the FC Bayern Youth Cup will go a long way in nurturing grassroots football in India and inspire the youth to take part in the sport.

Sean Van Wyk, Senior Marketing Director, adidas India, said: "FC Bayern Youth Cup India is one of the key initiatives by adidas to promote and nurture grassroots football in India."

The FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup World Finals will be held at the iconic Allianz Arena, Munich, in May 2018.

--IANS

sam/sac