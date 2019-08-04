Army inaugurates tailoring unit for local women in JandK's Poonch

A large number of women and senior citizens from the Fasala Baad village in Surankote area participated in the opening of a tailoring unit started by the Indian Army with the motive of empowering the women. While addressing the event, Army official said, "This tailoring unit is just a start. The aim is to make everyone, especially, the women, self-dependent." The 6 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) teamed up with Saifi Healing Touch Research Bureau for Social Welfare of India (SHTRBSWI) to open the tailoring unit which will offer six-month courses to local women and will enhance their skill. "The Army has taken a big step for the women of the society this will help us to become self-dependent," a local girl told ANI. Abdul Majeed, head of the Fasala Baad village also welcomed the move and said locals were hoping the Army takes more such steps in the future.